'I'm starting to grow up now!' - Erling Haaland addresses becoming a dad after revelation that girlfriend Isabell Haugseng Johansen is pregnant as Man City hitman breaks Norway's goal-scoring record
Erling Haaland has revealed that he is starting to "grow up" after it was revealed that he is set to become a father for the first time.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Haaland celebrated goal with thumb-in-mouth celebration
- Confirms that girlfriend is pregnant
- Gives speech to Norway team after setting goal-scoring record