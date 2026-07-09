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Beating Brazil 'still seems unreal' for Erling Haaland as Norway star 'never imagined' incredible World Cup win
Haaland stuns five-time champions
Haaland turned match-winner for Norway, netting a crucial second-half double to stun Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 in New Jersey. The prolific striker broke the deadlock with a lethal header in the 79th minute before securing his country’s first-ever quarter-final ticket with a low drive in the 90th minute. The dramatic clash was highlighted by Bruno Guimaraes' missed penalty in the first half and a mere consolation spot-kick from Neymar in the dying seconds of the game.
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Striker respects footballing nation
Speaking on his personal YouTube channel after the match, the forward reflected on the immense significance behind their success in toppling the South American giants. The number nine admitted that the Selecao's rich history made the match feel incredibly special for him personally.
Haaland said: "Brazil is a football nation. They are probably the first football nation you learn about because of all the legendary players who have played there. The shirt, the country, the passion, all the greats they've had. It’s a bit unreal to play against Brazil."
Norway claim underdog status
Haaland revealed that Brazil's status as favourites allowed Stale Solbakken’s squad to play freely without any pressure on the pitch. The former Borussia Dortmund striker even confessed that he initially thought defeating a star-studded side like Brazil would be an impossible task.
He added: "It still seems unreal, like something so far-fetched. I never imagined this could happen, which makes the fact that we actually managed to beat Brazil even more surreal to me. It’s been incredible. I need to relax and get some sleep because I’m completely exhausted. This is amazing and breathtaking."
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England quarter-final test awaits
Norway's historic run will be instantly tested by a massive challenge from England in their last-eight clash in Miami this Saturday. Solbakken's men are now brimming with confidence after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a stellar performance and Haaland successfully matched Kylian Mbappe's seven-goal tally. The duel is predicted to be a tight affair given the Three Lions are also searching for momentum after escaping a fiery encounter against Mexico.
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