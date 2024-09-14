Erling Haaland just won't stop! Man City hitman breaks Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney's Premier League record as incredible start to new season continues
Manchester City star Erling Haaland continued his prolific start to the new season by breaking a Premier League record with a goal against Brentford.
- Haaland scored ninth goal of the season
- Has most goals after four games in PL history
- Breaks record held by Man Utd hero Rooney