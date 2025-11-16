Getty Images Sport
Erling Haaland makes 'a lot on my shoulders' claim as part of Man City striker's 'great responsibility' to lead Norway to first World Cup in 28 years
Haaland has scored 14 of Norway's 33 qualification goals
Norway top Group I with a 100% record ahead of the final round of games, winning all seven matches and scoring 33 goals in the process. Haaland has scored 14 of those 33 goals, including five in an 11-1 mauling of Moldova back in September.
The Red, White and Blue round off their qualification with a trip to Italy, who have won six of their seven games with their only defeat coming in the reverse fixture in Oslo in June. Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa joined Haaland on the scoresheet in Norway's huge 3-0 home win and it would take a substantial defeat for Italy to leapfrog Stale Solbakken's side into top spot tonight.
Haaland has been incredibly instrumental to fire Norway to top spot in Group I, and the Manchester City hitman admits he feels he has a great responsibility to deliver the World Cup to the national team for the first time since France '98.
Haaland makes emotional vow to Norway
Speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Italy, Haaland said: "I feel great responsibility to bring Norway to the World Cup. I said this for many years. It's a lot on my shoulders and that's what I've been working to do ever since I came into the national team in 2019.
"Now we're this close, we can... I don't know if you want to call it history, or whatever you want to say. Norway has never qualified when I've been alive, which is a really big thing for me and to be able to do this. Again, I'll do everything I can to make it happen."
Next year's takes summer showpiece takes place 32 years after the US last held the World Cup, a competition in which Haaland's father, former Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge, turned out for Norway. The Scandinavian country failed to make it beyond the group stage 31 years ago even as they collected four points, but having scored just one goal; they exited the competition early.
And Haaland added it will be 'special' to play at the World Cup next year, stating: "Of course it's special as my father played in 1994 in the US and that I can hopefully play in the US next year almost 30 years later is quite special and has been motivating me as well."
Haaland 'feeling the pressure' of playing for the national team
Haaland added that he has been 'feeling the pressure' of representing his national team and taking them to the bring of the World Cup. "I've been feeling the pressure ever since I came to the national team in 2019," the 25-year-old said.
However, the City star stated that he is better at handling the pressure now than he was when he first broke onto the national scene, claiming to be an 'expert' in situations, continuing: "Honestly I felt more pressure then than now because I wasn't that good at handling the pressure. Now I'm better. Now I think I'm an expert. Again, there's a lot of pressure."
Italy need to win big to book World Cup spot
Haaland will look to maintain his rampant start to the season when Norway travel to Italy tonight. The Norwegian striker has scored in all but two games for club and country this season, drawing blanks in league defeats to Tottenham and Aston Villa.
The in-form frontman has scored in every World Cup qualifying game to date and he'll feel confident about his chances of netting against Italy at San Siro on Sunday. The Azzurri need to win 9-0 in Milan to leapfrog Norway into top spot and avoid a playoff as they seek to book their trip stateside next summer.
