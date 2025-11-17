Six reasons why Erling Haaland-inspired Norway are serious dark horses for 2026 World Cup glory

The latter of those victories, recorded at a packed-out San Siro, was particularly impressive. Italy deservedly led at the interval through a clever finish from Francesco Pio Esposito, but Norway exploded into life in the second half and put on an attacking football clinic to blow the hosts away, with Antonio Nusa and Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring either side of a Haaland brace.

It must be noted that Italy are no longer the force of old, but steady improvements have been made under new boss Gennaro Gattuso, and five members of their Euro 2020-winning squad - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolo Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni and Manuel Locatelli - started the match. Norway are just the second team to ever beat Italy in a competitive away game by three goals or more; Sweden were the last to achieve that feat way back in 1983.

They also exacted revenge over Italy for their round of 16 defeat at the 1998 World Cup finals. Statement results don't come much bigger, and you'd have to imagine that Haaland is now revising his expectations for next summer.

The Manchester City talisman is leading a golden generation of talent that should fear no one. All the evidence from a stunning qualification campaign points to one undeniable truth: Norway are serious dark horses for World Cup glory, and not just because they can call upon the best striker in the business...