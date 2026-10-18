Man City injury crisis?! Enzo Maresca provides WORRYING update as Erling Haaland limps off against Ipswich

Despite the alarming sight of his star forward limping away, City boss Enzo Maresca quickly moved to ease the panic. The manager revealed that preliminary checks on the goalscorer were positive, although a full assessment is still pending.

"We will see," Maresca said after the game. "Erling said he was OK. I don't have any news at the moment."

The manager then expanded on a chaotic final phase of the match that saw his treatment room suddenly fill up. "Unfortunately in 10 minutes we had four or five players [injured] - Matheus [Nunes], [Mateo] Kovacic, Erling, Antoine [Semenyo], and Nico [O'Reilly] also - but they are inside now and we will see," he explained.

Providing further clarity on the squad's overall condition, Maresca pinpointed Semenyo as his primary concern. "I asked all of them. Matheus and Kova said they were OK. Erling also said he was OK and Nico, it's still his back if you remember [the injury] against Coventry. It's still the same problem. The only one we need to wait on is Antoine."



