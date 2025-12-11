'He's a loose cannon!' - Erling Haaland makes hilarious dig at Jamie Carragher amid Mohamed Salah row after Man City beat Real Madrid

The entertainment did not stop at full-time. Appearing on CBS Sports Golazo, Haaland joined Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Carragher for an interview that quickly veered into playful chaos.

Richards began by asking the striker how he was feeling. Haaland smirked: "I’m getting nervous with Jamie Carragher in the studio!" The comment triggered a burst of laughter before Carragher reassured him, perhaps not entirely convincingly, "You don’t need to be nervous, Erling."

When asked to choose between Carragher and Rudiger, his bruising marker for much of the match, Haaland fired another shot. He said: "I mean, I think I have to say Rudiger now because Carragher is a bit of a loose cannon now."

The jokes continued when Carragher invited Haaland onto his Stick to Football podcast alongside Roy Keane. With a grin, the striker replied: "I mean Jamie Carragher in this moment, and Roy Keane, I think I need to bring my father." Haaland’s comment referenced the infamous clash between Keane and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, over two decades ago in the Manchester derby when a rash tackle from the United midfielder almost ended Haaland senior's career. Carragher could only laugh and seal it with: "It’s a deal."

