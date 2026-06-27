Getty Images Sport
'We wouldn't have won anyway!' - Erling Haaland defends Norway coach's decision to rest star players in France thrashing
Solbakken stands by bold selection gambleg
Norway boss Solbakken came under fire after making ten changes to his starting XI for the team's crucial World Cup group-stage clash against France. With first place in the group still mathematically possible, the decision to field what was effectively a second-string side drew criticism from fans and pundits. Frederik Aursnes was the only player to keep his place from the previous match.
France capitalised on Norway's weakened line-up and secured a convincing 4-1 victory. Star players including Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa were all left on the bench as Solbakken prioritised keeping them fresh for the knockout rounds.
- AFP
Haaland and Solbakken defend the decision
Solbakken insisted he had no regrets over his approach, arguing that his priority was giving Norway the best chance of progressing deep into the tournament rather than risking key players in the group stage.
"I would do it again immediately," Solbakken said after the match, as quoted by De Telegraaf. "We are here to go as far as possible and I have to make the decisions that I think will take us the furthest. The only thing I feel guilty about is the traveling fans who wanted to see Erling, Martin, and the other stars."
Haaland also backed his manager and dismissed suggestions that Norway's strongest side would have changed the outcome.
"I said beforehand that I don't care, and that is still the case," Haaland admitted. "France was the better team anyway. Even with our strongest 11, I don't think we could have beaten them."
France's strength underlines Norway's challenge
Haaland praised France's quality after watching Les Bleus dominate the contest. He highlighted the depth of talent throughout their squad and believes they will be among the favourites to go deep into the competition.
"France has world-class players everywhere," Haaland added. "[Kylian] Mbappe, [Michael] Olise, [Ousmane] Dembele... they just keep coming. They will pose a problem for any team and I honestly think they can go very far. What they showed against us was terrifying."
- Getty Images Sport
Norway turn attention to the knockout stage
Norway's focus now switches to their Round of 32 meeting with Ivory Coast. Solbakken will hope the decision to rest several key players pays off, with Haaland, Odegaard and the rest of the first-choice squad expected to return refreshed for the knockout clash.