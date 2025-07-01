VIDEO: Erling Haaland tells Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to join Man City after outshining Ederson in Club World Cup masterclass

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been caught on the camera urging Yassine Bounou to join Pep Guardiola's side on the back of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper's spectacular performance in the Club World Cup. The Citizens are said to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer amid Ederson's lack of form and uncertain future at the Etihad, with the Brazilian is linked with a departure.

Ederson's spot in City under question this summer