Erik ten Hag takes subtle swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho as ex-Man Utd boss laments modern players finding criticism 'offensive' - and hints at new career away from football
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has taken aim at Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho as he reflects on the mindset of modern players.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ten Hag critical of modern players
- Says current crop find criticism "offensive"
- May not return to football management