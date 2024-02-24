Erik ten Hag slams Man Utd for 'mistake' that let Fulham score late winner as he insists Red Devils 'should have won' despite Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw absence Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United vs FulhamFulham

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United made a crucial mistake in the build-up to Fulham's dramatic late winner at Old Trafford on Saturday.