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Donny Afroni

Erik ten Hag's ex-Man Utd assistant in talks over new head coach role after being sacked just five months into last job

Maritimo
Manchester United
M. van der Gaag
Liga Portugal 2
Premier League

Mitchell van der Gaag is reportedly in advanced discussions to take over as the new head coach of Maritimo, signaling a swift return to the dugout. The 54-year-old was a key figure under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United for two years but has been out of the game since leaving FC Zurich in October last year.

  • A potential return to Maritimo

    Van der Gaag is preparing for a sentimental journey in his next career move. He is in negotiations with Marítimo, a club where he is considered a true idol. This move comes after his adventure in Switzerland ended in October 2025 when FC Zurich dismissed him after five months in charge. According to the latest reports, the Dutchman is in advanced negotiations with the Madeira club's board.

    Van der Gaag is no stranger to Marítimo. Having spent five years there as a player between 2001 and 2006, the former centre-back is well-acquainted with the surroundings in Madeira. He later transitioned into coaching at the club, eventually leading the first team to European qualification during the 2009-10 campaign.

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    A long-term contract in prospect

    Marítimo, who recently competed in the Portuguese second division but secured its return to the top tier, see Van der Gaag as the ideal name to lead the new sporting project. As reported by O Jogo, the board's confidence is so high that the terms of the deal indicate a long-term investment in the Dutch coach's experience to stabilize the team at the top. The report indicates that the former United assistant has a contract waiting for him until 2028.

  • The experience with Ten Hag and United

    Van der Gaag's career gained momentum in the Netherlands, where worked as Jong Ajax manager before Ten Hag promoted him to his assistant in the Ajax first team. Together, they won titles and cemented a successful partnership that led them to United.

    He left his role after two years amid a shake-up in Ten Hag's backroom staff, but it was not until the following May that Van der Gaag stepped back into a head coach role with Zurich. He oversaw 11 games at the Swiss side, winning five of those and losing five.

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    A nomadic coaching career

    Van der Gaag is no stranger to the pressures of being the man in charge, having built an extensive CV across several different countries and leagues. Beyond his initial stint with Maritimo, his managerial journey has taken him to Belenenses in Portugal, Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus and several roles back in his native Netherlands including FC Eindhoven, NAC Breda and Excelsior.