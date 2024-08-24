Erik ten Hag issues challenge to Alejandro Garnacho to show he has the 'X-factor' at Man Utd

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeErik ten Hag issues challenge to Alejandro Garnacho to show he has the 'X-factor' at Man UtdManchester UnitedA. GarnachoE. ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke highly of Alejandro Garnacho while challenging the Argentine to show he has 'X-factor'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag challenges Garnacho to show X-factorPraises youngster for his hard work thus farMan Utd face Brighton on SaturdayArticle continues below