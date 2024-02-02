Erik ten Hag explains why it was 'not possible' for Man Utd to sign striker in January transfer window despite manager wanting back-up for Rasmus Hojlund

Ritabrata Banerjee
Erik ten Hag 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier League

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag revealed that he wanted to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ten Hag wanted a new striker in January
  • Man Utd could not sign due to FFP constraints
  • Were linked with a move for Benzema

Editors' Picks