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Ter Stegen, Geertruida, and Nelson headline major summer transfers for Dutch 'Top Three'
Eredivisie elite rebuild squads
The Netherlands' traditional heavyweights—Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord—completed a frantic summer transfer window aimed at asserting domestic dominance. All three clubs brought in proven European international stars, high-value recruits, and strategic loan signings.
Ajax led the spending volume with marquee moves, while PSV and rivals Feyenoord executed targeted additions across key positions.
The combined recruitment strategies signal an intent from De Topdrie to elevate their competitiveness on both domestic and European stages.
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Ajax secure marquee international contingent
Ajax executed an ambitious recruitment drive, headlined by securing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a season-long loan. The Amsterdammers also completed the permanent arrival of Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for €19.9 million.
The club added elite European experience by signing German playmaker Julian Brandt and Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as free agents.
Furthermore, club icon Daley Blind returned for his third stint at the Johan Cruyff Arena, alongside late loan additions Thilo Kehrer from Monaco and Simon Adingra from Sunderland.
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PSV and Feyenoord execute key moves
PSV Eindhoven strengthened their defensive and wide ranks by bringing Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida back to the Eredivisie on loan from RB Leipzig. PSV also completed the free transfer signing of Serbian winger Filip Kostic following his departure from Juventus.
Feyenoord focused on strategic squad additions, securing Belgian midfielder Charles Vanhoutte on a three-year contract.
The Rotterdammers completed their deadline-day business by re-signing English winger Reiss Nelson on a permanent deal following his previous loan spell in Rotterdam.
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Title race intensity resumes
With squad restructuring finalized, the newly assembled rosters must now adapt quickly as domestic and European fixtures intensify across the campaign.
The arrival of established figures such as Ter Stegen, Brandt, Geertruida, and Kostic adds significant tactical depth to the Eredivisie title race.
All three clubs turn their immediate attention back to league action, aiming to integrate their new signings into winning setups.
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