Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca compared to Mohamed Salah by Wayne Rooney after 'premeditated' outburst as Man Utd legend fires 'no protection' warning

Rooney offered a blunt assessment of Maresca’s comments, suggesting they were far from accidental and carried a clear message. Speaking on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain said: “For me it was very similar to the Mo Salah situation last week where it was very premeditated. He knows exactly what he is saying and who he is aiming it at and the board and owners at Chelsea will know it is aimed at them.”

Comparisons to Salah stem from the idea that Maresca, like the Liverpool forward in recent weeks, chose to go on the front foot through the media rather than remain silent. Rooney’s suggestion is that this was a proactive move, possibly driven by internal tension or fear of pressure building behind the scenes, rather than a spontaneous emotional reaction.

Rooney went on to explain why he believes the coach's approach could backfire, especially in an environment as unforgiving as Stamford Bridge. “You’ve got to respect the owners of a football club. They employ you and bring you in, so it’s their way and I feel he’s gone a bit against that,” he added, “It is something that's clearly happened, whether it's a disagreement or he feels his job is under pressure and he doesn't feel it should be because of the two trophies he's won and the points he's picked up.

“I don't feel like he's a manager that will backtrack. He has got a passion about him and a drive about him. Whether he has heard things, like the club might want him out and he's been proactive to go on the front foot, you don't know why he's done it. It's very strange.“

The former Manchester United striker also warned that Maresca may now struggle to receive backing if Chelsea’s form wavers again. “I don’t think he’ll get the protection now he’s come out and done what he has done. That will be very difficult for the club to come and protect him, which is a shame,” Rooney concluded.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!