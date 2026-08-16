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Enzo Maresca confirms Manchester City will make more signings as Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer talks intensify
Manchester City transfer plans confirmed
Man City are preparing for significant squad changes before the transfer window closes on August 31. Maresca watched his side suffer a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Sunday.
Following the disappointing result, Maresca made it clear that Manchester City have a definitive plan to strengthen the team. Maresca said: "We knew already before the game the things that we need to do. It is not because we lost the game. We are quite clear. For sure, we are going to do something before the transfer window closes."
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Ayyoub Bouaddi negotiations accelerate
Man City are currently in advanced negotiations to sign Bouaddi from Lille. The two clubs are discussing a deal that could be worth around €80 million, after Lille initially demanded a fee closer to €100m.
Bouaddi has already agreed personal terms with Manchester City, as the player is eager to complete the move immediately. When asked directly about Bouaddi, Maresca acknowledged the ongoing situation but remained cautious about the negotiations. Maresca said: "He is still a Lille player. But any new signing as soon as they arrive, it’s better [for us], because we have the Premier League starting in one week."
Rodri and Reijnders face uncertain futures
While Manchester City look to bring Bouaddi into the squad, they are also bracing for high-profile midfield departures. Rodri was entirely omitted from the travelling party for the Community Shield, intensifying speculation regarding an impending transfer to Barcelona. Manchester City have already rejected multiple bids for Rodri, who only has one year left on his contract.
Furthermore, Tijjani Reijnders is expected to depart for Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah. Addressing the absence of Rodri against Arsenal, Maresca said: "Rodri is a player that just won the World Cup, the Ballon d’Or - a top player that all teams need a player like. It’s not about if we miss Rodri or not."
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What next for Manchester City?
Looking ahead, Man City must quickly finalise their transfer business before their Premier League campaign kicks off. The club will focus on completing the deal for Bouaddi in the coming days to give Maresca his desired midfield reinforcements. Meanwhile, the imminent departures of Rodri and Reijnders will force Manchester City to adapt their tactical setup as they prepare for a demanding season.
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