Big breaking transfer news as Man City consider sensational move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

As per The Athletic, Man City have emerged as surprise suitors for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez as they begin planning for a significant summer overhaul. The Argentine World Cup winner is reportedly at the top of a shortlist compiled by City officials, who are determined to add more control and dynamism to their central options.

The move comes at a time when City are assessing their long-term midfield structure. With recent injury concerns affecting key personnel like Rodri, as well as Bernardo Silva's confirmed end-of-season departure, the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium view Fernandez as a player capable of thriving under the tactical demands of the Cityzens.