Getty
Enzo Fernandez reflects on helping Lionel Messi complete ‘unfinished business’ - with Chelsea & Argentina star enjoying ‘incredible’ experience
World Cup win: Messi prevailed in epic final
Messi headed to Qatar aware that the clock was ticking on efforts to capture the most prestigious of trophies. He suffered final heartache in 2014 and must have wondered whether he would ever get another chance to hoist the World Cup aloft.
His dreams came true in the Middle East, with Argentina prevailing in an epic showdown with France that saw Messi bag a brace and Kylian Mbappe net a hat-trick before a penalty shootout determined the winner.
Fernandez played his part in that triumph, with a memorable first goal for his country being recorded in a must-win group stage clash against Mexico - which saw him become Argentina’s second-youngest scorer at a World Cup, behind all-time great Messi.
- Getty
Fernandez proud of efforts alongside Messi
The all-action midfielder, who is now plying his club trade in the Premier League with Chelsea, made enough memories in Qatar to last a lifetime. He will forever be proud of delivering the most sought-after of honours for an illustrious countryman.
Fernandez has told GIVEMESPORT: “Winning the World Cup with Messi was incredible. We were fully motivated because our team grew up watching Leo at home on TV. We’d been fighting for it for many years and Messi had unfinished business.
“I’m so proud that I was able to share that moment with him and win the World Cup alongside him, knowing what it meant to him and all of us. Of course, we all wanted to do it for him because it was the only sporting achievement missing for him.
“He’s a great person and I’m so proud to share these moments with him. He’s the greatest of all time, so it’s a privilege to share the dressing room with him. It’s a huge thing for me and I’m really enjoying it. I try to make the most of every moment spent with him.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Shock award: Fernandez landed gong he knew nothing about
Messi walked away with the Golden Ball after lifting the World Cup, while Fernandez was - at 20 years of age - named young player of the tournament. He was unaware that such a prize was even up for grabs, but was delighted to fend off competition from the likes of Jude Bellingham, Goncalo Ramos and Aurelien Tchouameni.
Fernandez added: “I wasn’t expecting the award. I didn’t even know it existed, so it was a big surprise to receive it after the final.
“I’m so proud to have won it because the best players take part in the World Cup, including many youngsters. It was a unique moment because they called me up and I didn’t know which trophy I was going to receive. It was so strange for me.
“I remember the moment when they handed me the award, as they also gave Messi the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup and Emi Martínez received the Golden Glove.”
- Getty
World Cup draw: When is it & will Messi grace the tournament?
Messi, Fernandez and Martinez are now looking to go back-to-back in the World Cup-winning stakes. The countdown is very much on to the next staging of FIFA’s flagship event, with the United States, Canada and Mexico preparing to throw open their doors in the summer of 2026.
Messi is yet to confirm that he will be taking part in that event, as head coach Lionel Scaloni refuses to pressure his skipper, with the evergreen 38-year-old conceding that playing in MLS for Inter Miami may leave him short of match sharpness.
The expectation is that he will be involved, with Fernandez among those desperate to line up alongside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner at another major tournament. Argentina are among the favourites again and will discover their group stage opponents when the 2026 World Cup draw takes place on Friday.
Advertisement