Enzo Fernandez to leave Chelsea?! Midfielder 'considering his future' amid PSG interest after Enzo Maresca exit
Chelsea replaced trophy-winning Maresca with Rosenior
Reports in France suggest that Argentina international Fernandez is “weighing up his options”. He is asking questions of the direction in which Chelsea are heading after parting ways with Maresca - having seen him deliver Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies in 2025.
Rosenior is untested in Premier League management and has a lot to prove when it comes to filling the most prominent of posts in England. His cause would be hindered considerably if Fernandez were to move on.
On-field leader: Fernandez often fills the armband for Chelsea
The all-action midfielder joined Chelsea in a British transfer record £107 million ($144m) deal in 2023. He endured a slow start to his time with the Blues, but has grown into an on-field leader - with the captain’s armband often being passed in his direction.
More goals have also been added to his game, with the 24-year-old already up to eight efforts this season - as he looks to reach double figures for the first time since leaving River Plate in his homeland.
Fernandez is seemingly prepared to consider another fresh start as he had enjoyed a productive working relationship with former boss Maresca. He admitted to being left “sad” at seeing the Italian move on.
He posted on social media: “Mister, thank you for everything shared and experienced during this stage, I learned a lot and I value every advice and experience. Wishing you and your coaching staff, Willy, Dani, Robi, Marcos and Mickey, all the best. We won two titles together that I will never forget. Much success to you and hopefully our paths will cross again in the future. A big hug.”
Why PSG are considering a transfer bid for Fernandez
L’Equipe claims that PSG are prepared to offer Fernandez a way out of Stamford Bridge. He is said to have become a top target for the Ligue 1 giants as they seek to build around Portuguese playmaker Vitinha.
Questions have been asked of Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz in 2025-26, despite both playing starring roles for PSG last season as they claimed a historic Champions League crown. Upgrades are being sought in the French capital.
L’Equipe says that Fernandez is “considering his future” after becoming aware of the interest from Paris. No formal approach has been made as yet, with PSG prepared to be patient. They are said to view Fernandez as a “longer term target”, with no bid about to be lodged during the January transfer window of 2026.
PSG are reported to be of the opinion that a number of players in their squad have “grown too comfortable due to a lack of genuine competition for first-team places”. The plan is to address that situation as quickly as possible.
A source close to a PSG player has told L’Equipe: “Not bringing in more competition is a mistake. They should have brought in guys who are eager to prove themselves. Right now, we're seeing players who are playing more casually. The dip in form is in their desire. In the counter-pressing, you can tell it's not quite the same team anymore. There's a lack of ambition to earn their place, players who are too comfortable.”
When does Fernandez's contract at Chelsea run to?
Fernandez remains tied to a long-term contract at Chelsea through to 2031. It would take a big offer to free him from that agreement, with the expectation being that another nine-figure sum would need to change hands.
PSG are not short of spending power, with no player seemingly out of their reach, and it could be that they test Chelsea’s resolve in the summer - once Fernandez has lined up alongside Lionel Messi and Co in Argentina’s World Cup title defence.
