'Ensure certainty and security for the 32 teams' - FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects decision over Leon's Club World Cup status to come by 'end of April or early May'

LeonFIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA exec said that CAS will make determination on Leon's appeal in the next month "as we currently have 31" teams

  • The Esmeraldas will attend the CAS on April 23

  • Infantino supported the decision made by FIFA
  • América and LAFC could play for León's vacant spot

