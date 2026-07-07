Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PSGAFP
Adhe Makayasa

'Bit too soon' - Wayne Rooney unimpressed by England's wild dressing-room celebrations after Mexico World Cup win as John Stones fakes shoulder injury

W. Rooney
England
Mexico vs England
J. Stones
Mexico
World Cup

Wayne Rooney has expressed caution over England's vibrant dressing-room celebrations following their dramatic 3-2 victory against tournament co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. The former captain voiced his perspective on the squad's post-match festivities, which saw defender John Stones playfully trick manager Thomas Tuchel with a feigned injury.

World Cup
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
England crest
England
ENG