England women's player ratings vs Iceland: Alessia Russo can't stop scoring! Lionesses No.9 is the match-winner as Hannah Hampton makes sure of narrow World Cup qualifying win

England started this game in total control, though the pitch did make for a scrappy affair at times. That, combined with Iceland's disciplined defensive shape, made chances hard to create, but the deadlock was broken with just over 20 minutes on the clock when Lauren Hemp picked the ball up in her own half and confidently strode forward, before slipping Russo in to arrow a shot into the far bottom corner.

That dominance continued until half time, with Russo guilty of not doing better with a great chance just before the break, in a situation that saw Georgia Stanway make herself a good option for a pass too, but it faded after the restart. Iceland, having kept themselves in the game, became more adventurous as time passed, put England's players under more pressure on the ball and caused problems with the long throws of Sveindis Jonsdottir in particular, meaning the Lionesses' control of the game slipped.

It was vital that their lead didn't, though, and the introductions of Jess Park and Beth Mead would give Wiegman's side a little bit more of a spark in the closing stages, with the latter unlucky not to double the lead when she forced Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir into a great save. There was plenty of time left for a late rally from Iceland, though, as Hampton was forced into two huge match-winning saves in the final minutes, to deny Sandra Jessen and then Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir.

Just as her wonderful reflexes had made sure of a 1-0 win over Spain on Tuesday night, England's No.1 came up big once again here, putting questions about her recent form behind her with a performance that could go a long way towards helping the Lionesses qualify automatically for next summer's World Cup, rather than having to navigate the play-offs. With two games to go, the European champions are in pole position to receive that exact route.

GOAL rates England's players from Laugardalur Stadium...