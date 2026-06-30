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England stars 'ready to go to war' for Thomas Tuchel as Jordan Pickford talks up 'togetherness' in World Cup squad
Tuchel brings the 'war' mentality to Three Lions
Everton goalkeeper Pickford has revealed the intensity Tuchel has instilled in the England camp since taking the reins. Despite the scrutiny surrounding the German's tactical decisions, the players appear fully bought into his methods as they prepare for the business end of the tournament.
"Belief, togetherness. I think we have had that previously, but I think the manager’s got that belief in us," Pickford explained when asked about the atmosphere under Tuchel. "The meetings the manager has with us, it is like you are ready to go to war. He puts that belief in you. There is different meetings he has tactically, and it is like ‘yeah, it is go time’. We all want the same goal, we all want that end goal and this squad he has picked, we are all in good spirits and all in good moments in our career."
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Injury crisis hits problem position
While the spirits are high, Tuchel is facing a logistical nightmare in defence after a string of fitness setbacks. The right-back slot, once a position of immense depth for England, has become a major vulnerability following injuries to Reece James, Tino Livramento, and Jarell Quansah. This has left the manager relying on Djed Spence as the only viable option to fill the void on the right side of the backline.
Tuchel himself has admitted that the situation is far from ideal, noting the "tight race" for his defensive stars to return to action. With veterans like Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier no longer in the international fold, the lack of specialist cover has placed immense pressure on the remaining members of the squad.
However, Pickford remains adamant that the "togetherness" within the group will see them through any tactical reshuffle required for the knockout rounds.
Personal growth and psychological edge
Pickford’s confidence isn't just a product of team meetings; the 30-year-old has been working extensively on his own mental game to ensure he is ready for the pressure of a World Cup.
"(It is) a lot of growth I am working on and being the best version of myself," Pickford told ITV Sport. "We have got targets, who I am working with, and it is about being the best version of me and where that can take me. We know the journey it can take me on, and believing in that, and being me." This personal preparation could be vital if England's defensive injuries lead to more work for the man between the sticks.
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Prepared for the DR Congo challenge
The immediate hurdle for Tuchel’s men is a last-32 clash against DR Congo, who progressed after a victory over Uzbekistan. While England are favorites on paper, Pickford is wary of the threat posed by the African nation and insists the Three Lions are prepared for every eventuality.
"We want to win the game in 90 minutes, but we will ready as a team, as a group, as England to do what it takes to get the victory," Pickford stated. "If it goes to penalties, extra-time, we have got the ability, we have got the lads to come off the bench, our togetherness is a high level and that is what we are here to do. We know Congo is a tough nation, we know how many teams in Africa have qualified for the next round of games. They are a proud nation."