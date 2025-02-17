How close was England star Lucy Bronze to playing for Portugal? Lionesses icon's dual nationality and international dilemma - explained
Lucy Bronze is one of the Lionesses' greatest ever players - and yet, before her first England cap, she seriously contemplated playing for Portugal.
- Lucy Bronze has become England icon since 2013 debut
- Has over 100 caps and starred in Euro 2022 triumph
- But Lionesses defender came close to playing for Portugal