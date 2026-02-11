England to share host city with Lionel Messi & Argentina at 2026 World Cup as Three Lions announce pre-tournament fixtures

Ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, England have picked their base of operations. They will spend the tournament in Kansas City, with defending champions Argentina also picking the location as their base. The Three Lions will not play any group games in the city but have picked it due to its central location. England face Croatia in Dallas on June 17, then they play Ghana in Boston on June 23, and Panama in New York on June 27.

Argentina will use Sporting KC's facilities, while England will train on those that are instead used by Sporting KC II. England will play two friendlies in south Florida, against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

A statement read: "Thomas Tuchel’s side will take on New Zealand on Saturday 6 June before facing Costa Rica on Wednesday 10 June, with both match venues to be confirmed in due course.

"England will be based in Kansas City, Missouri for the duration of the tournament. Swope Soccer Village will be the Three Lions’ training base with Kansas City identified as the preferred location in January 2025 following an extensive search.

"Swope Soccer Village is one of Sporting Kansas City’s training facilities and the current home of the club’s MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT sides. The complex, located in the heart of Kansas City’s historic Swope Park, has previously hosted a variety of national and club sides having opened in 2007."