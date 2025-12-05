AFP
England's horror route to the 2026 World Cup final revealed after tricky draw
England’s Group L opponents
Ghana secured automatic qualification for the by finishing as winners of Group I in the African qualifiers. They had a dominant campaign, winning eight, drawing one, and losing only one of their ten matches to accumulate 25 points. The final qualifying match was a crucial 1-0 victory over Comoros in Accra in October where Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal. Croatia secured automatic qualification by finishing top of UEFA qualifying Group L. They completed their campaign with an impressive record of seven wins and one draw in eight matches, going undefeated throughout the qualifiers. And Panama secured their spot as the winner of Group A in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying. Their final win, combined with Suriname's final-day loss to Guatemala, allowed Panama to leapfrog Suriname for the top spot and automatic qualification.
- Getty Images Sport
Into the knockout stages
If England finish top of their group, here’s how things will most likely fare for them in the early knockout stages. The Three Lions could face Senegal in the Round of 32 if England win their group and Senegal qualify in third place in Group I. Senegal had a strong qualifying run, finishing top of their group with an unbeaten record of seven wins and three draws, ensuring automatic qualification. Key Senegal players include Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr.
Into the last-16 and there would be a huge test against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City. El Tri automatically qualified as hosts and will have a number of familiar faces, including Fulham striker Raul Jimenez and West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce.
Three Lions' foes in quarters and semis
If they can overcome Mexico in their own backyard, England are looking likely to have to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Vinicius Junior and Co finished fifth in their qualifying table but were still good enough for an automatic spot at the tournament. This path, where both countries win their groups would see them face-off in Miami. Alongside Vini Jnr, the Chelsea youngster Estevao could take the world stage by storm and there’s Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.
If England can swat the Selecao aside they will most likely face their foe for the ages, Argentina in a Dallas semi-final. The storied head-to-head has an infamous handball, dubious red card, and heart-breaking penalties among its chapters. And the two countries could battle it out once again, this time for a place in the World Cup final. Argentina topped their CONMEBOL qualifying group convincingly, securing their automatic place with only two losses, and are, of course, the defending champions.
- Getty Images Sport
Into the final… who stands in England’s way?
There are many, hugely daunting hurdles to overcome to reach this point but, if the Three Lions are still roaring at this point they are tipped to face Spain, the team who beat them at the last Euros to the European title. This path keeps them on opposite sides until the final match in New Jersey. Spain topped their UEFA qualifying group comfortably, securing their spot with seven wins and one draw. Familiar Spanish players in the Premier League include Manchester City's Rodri, Marc Cucurella at Chelsea, and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
Advertisement