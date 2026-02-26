'England is the reason I'm still playing football' - Ellie Roebuck opens up suffering stroke aged 24, overcoming doubts in her recovery and a 'shock' Lionesses recall

Roebuck suffered an infarct in her occipital lobe during the 2023-24 season which left her unable to play football or even work in the gym for around six months. It's a type of stroke caused by a clogged artery in the brain, which was linked to a minor heart defect. The goalkeeper later discovered she had a small hole in her heart after undergoing surgery, one which eventually closed up.

It ruled her out of the rest of that season for Manchester City and started a long road to recovery for the 11-time England international, who was part of the squad that won Euro 2022 and the one that reached the 2023 Women's World Cup final, the latter of which took place just a few months before Roebuck's diagnosis became clear.

“It was pretty mad, coming off the back of the World Cup and playing for one of the best clubs in the country," she said this week, speaking to England Football about the last two years after being recalled into the England squad. "Getting that news was really tough. You’re just thrusted into the unknown of what that looks like. Would I be able to play football again? Would I not?”