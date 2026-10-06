England player ratings vs Czechia: Historic Kane and tactical Tuchel orchestrate Wembley stroll

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

The easiest night's work he will have in an England shirt. With Czechia failing to record a single shot on target, Pickford was primarily a spectator, focused on maintaining his concentration and distributing the ball to start attacks from deep.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

His delivery from the right flank was a constant threat, contributing to England's 20 crosses. He occupied high, inverted positions that allowed the midfield to push further forward, and came incredibly close to scoring with a brilliant David Beckham-esque free-kick early in the game that was impressively saved.

Lewis Hall - 8/10

A standout performance from the left-back, who provided the assist for Kane's second goal in the 57th minute. He was adventurous in his overlapping runs and reliable defensively until he was withdrawn in the 73rd minute.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

Quietly efficient at the heart of the defence. He managed the rare Czech counter-attacks with ease, ensuring the visitors never gained a foothold in the final third before being replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite after 63 minutes.

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Showed great maturity on the ball, completing the majority of his passes as England built play from the back. His physical presence helped the Three Lions dominate the aerial battle, as England won 14 aerial duels to Czechia's 7.