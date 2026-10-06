England player ratings vs Czechia: Historic Kane and tactical Tuchel orchestrate Wembley stroll

The relentless early pressure paid off when a Vladimir Coufal own goal in the 27th minute opened the scoring, with the defender inadvertently turning a dangerous cross into his own net. From there, captain Harry Kane took centre stage on a historic evening that marked his 125th international appearance.
The prolific striker found the net in the 40th and 57th minutes to secure a clinical double, elevating his extraordinary tally to 91 international goals. It was a complete team performance that perfectly executed a tactical masterclass, leaving the visitors endlessly chasing shadows while keeping England firmly in the hunt for the top spot in Group A3. Here is how the England players rated in the match: