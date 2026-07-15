England player ratings vs Argentina: It's not coming home - again! Thomas Tuchel and Three Lions made to pay for negative tactics as Harry Kane & Co. come up short at World Cup once more

However, the German's shockingly negative tactics, which contributed to one of the worst first halves of World Cup football ever seen, eventually caught up with England, not least because Tuchel threw away what initiative his team had by replacing Gordon with Ezri Konsa before then throwing on Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly in a desperate bid to shut up shop.

Argentina's relentless pressure eventually told when Enzo Fernandez fired home from just outside the area, moments after Alexis Mac Allister had struck the post with a header. The latter hit the woodwork again in injury time, but the reigning champions kept coming and, just seconds later, Lionel Messi sent off a delightful cross with his right foot that substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home.

GOAL rates all the England players from Atlanta...