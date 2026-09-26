England player ratings vs Spain: Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane shine in frantic Wembley defeat

James Trafford - 5/10

Trafford had a difficult evening, beaten early by Yamal and failing to command his area effectively during Spain's second-half resurgence. While he made two saves, he looked occasionally uncertain against Spain's high-pressing front line and could do little about the precision of Oyarzabal’s winner.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Konsa was relatively steady at right-back, managing his duels well against Nico Williams in the first half. He contributed to England's defensive structure, but like the rest of the backline, he was stretched as Spain increased the tempo and width of their attacks after the interval.

Jarell Quansah - 5/10

A testing night for the young defender. Quansah showed poise on the ball but was caught out by the movement of Spain's rotating forwards. He finished the game with a decent number of clearances but lacked the elite positioning required to nullify Baena's equaliser.

Marc Guehi - 4/10

A uncharacteristically shaky performance from Guehi, whose early error paved the way for Yamal to score within two minutes. He struggled to recover his composure, receiving a yellow card in the 69th minute before being substituted late on as England chased the game.

Nic O'Reilly - 7/10

A bright spark on the left flank, O'Reilly impressed with his attacking intent and excellent vision, providing the assist for Harry Kane’s goal in the 40th minute. He also showed his versatility and composure at left-back throughout the game, completing the full 90 minutes and standing up to the challenge of facing Lamine Yamal.