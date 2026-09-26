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Mohamed Saeed

England player ratings vs Spain: Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane shine in frantic Wembley defeat

England
Spain
Player ratings
England vs Spain
UEFA Nations League A

England suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley despite a spirited first-half comeback. Goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane weren't enough to stop La Roja's second-half surge.

England’s UEFA Nations League campaign began with a tactically engrossing but ultimately disappointing 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley. The Three Lions found themselves behind within two minutes as Lamine Yamal clinicaly exploited defensive lapses. However, Thomas Tuchel’s side displayed impressive resilience, turning the game on its head with a four-minute double salvo. Gordon equalised in the 36th minute before Kane capitalised on a Nic O'Reilly assist to give England a -2-1 lead heading into the break.

The second half saw Spain’s superior control of the half-spaces take over. Alex Baena levelled the scores on the hour mark before Mikel Oyarzabal, a familiar thorn in England’s side, secured the win in the 74th minute. Despite England enjoying 47% possession and creating significant counter-attacking opportunities, a bizarre penalty incident involving Kane and a late defensive reshuffle prevented them from salvaging a point in this high-octane encounter.

  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford - 5/10

    Trafford had a difficult evening, beaten early by Yamal and failing to command his area effectively during Spain's second-half resurgence. While he made two saves, he looked occasionally uncertain against Spain's high-pressing front line and could do little about the precision of Oyarzabal’s winner.

    Ezri Konsa - 6/10

    Konsa was relatively steady at right-back, managing his duels well against Nico Williams in the first half. He contributed to England's defensive structure, but like the rest of the backline, he was stretched as Spain increased the tempo and width of their attacks after the interval.

    Jarell Quansah - 5/10

    A testing night for the young defender. Quansah showed poise on the ball but was caught out by the movement of Spain's rotating forwards. He finished the game with a decent number of clearances but lacked the elite positioning required to nullify Baena's equaliser.

    Marc Guehi - 4/10

    A uncharacteristically shaky performance from Guehi, whose early error paved the way for Yamal to score within two minutes. He struggled to recover his composure, receiving a yellow card in the 69th minute before being substituted late on as England chased the game.

    Nic O'Reilly - 7/10

    A bright spark on the left flank, O'Reilly impressed with his attacking intent and excellent vision, providing the assist for Harry Kane’s goal in the 40th minute. He also showed his versatility and composure at left-back throughout the game, completing the full 90 minutes and standing up to the challenge of facing Lamine Yamal.

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  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Miles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

    The youngster showed flashes of his technical potential in midfield, particularly with his ability to drop into deeper positions and help build from the back. He offered composure in possession and helped provide balance against the spaniard midfield, before being substituted in the 70th minute.

    Elliot Anderson - 7/10

    Anderson provided industry and grit, helping England sustain pressure during their dominant period in the first half. He worked hard to close down Dani Olmo but found it increasingly difficult to track the late runners as Spain dominated the final third of the pitch.

    Jude Bellingham - 8/10

    Bellingham was central to England's best moments, providing the assist for Anthony Gordon’s equaliser. His ball-carrying and ability to win fouls gave England a release valve, though he cut a frustrated figure at times.

  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka - 6/10

    Saka was a constant threat on the right wing, using his pace to push Marc Cucurella back. While he didn't record a goal or assist, his presence opened up space for others. He was replaced in the 83rd minute as Tuchel looked for fresh impetus.

    Anthony Gordon - 8/10

    England’s standout performer. Gordon was clinical when presented with his chance in the 36th minute, sparking the first-half comeback. His direct running and defensive tracking were top-tier until his energy levels dipped, leading to his 70th-minute withdrawal.

    Harry Kane - 7/10

    Kane displayed his typical predatory instincts to score England’s second goal in the 40th minute. However, his night was marred by a missed penalty and a yellow card. Despite the goal, the strange double-touch incident on his spot-kick proved costly for the team's momentum.

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  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Morgan Rogers - 5/10

    Came on in the 70th minute for Gordon but struggled to exert the same influence on the left flank as Spain tightened their grip on the match.

    James Garner - 5/10

    Introduced to shore up the midfield in the 70th minute, but he found it difficult to disrupt the rhythm established by Rodri and the Spanish substitutes.

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin - N/A

    A late 83rd-minute sub, he had little time to impact the scoreline.

    Morgan Gibbs-White - N/A

    Brought on in the 83rd minute but could not find the decisive pass to unlock the Spanish defence.

    Jarrad Branthwaite - N/A

    Came on in the 89th minute for Guehi in a defensive reshuffle.

    Thomas Tuchel - 6/10

    Tuchel set England up to be competitive, and the first-half turnaround suggested his tactical plan was working. However, he was outmanoeuvred by De la Fuente’s substitutions, particularly the introduction of Baena and Oyarzabal, and his own changes failed to turn the tide.

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