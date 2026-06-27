England player ratings vs Panama: Jude Bellingham, take a bow! Magnificent midfielder lifts drab Three Lions to secure top spot in World Cup group

England made five changes following their disappointing draw with Ghana last time out, and one of those who came in, Marcus Rashford, forced Orlando Mosquera into a decent save low to his right with an effort from the edge of the box.

The Three Lions failed to kick on from there, though, and Jordan Pickford was forced into a save shortly after the hydration break after Jose Luis Rodriguez got in behind the England backline.

Rashford had a couple more opportunities before half-time, as he first headed over then curled a free-kick narrowly wide, and it was he who had the first chance of the second period when he raced down the left and drove into the side-netting.

Kane forced Mosquera into a save shortly after before England finally broke the deadlock when Bellingham managed to hook a volley in at the near post from Bukayo Saka's corner. Five minutes later, the Real Madrid man turned provider when he crossed for Kane to head home from close range and become England's top scorer in World Cup history.

Tuchel's side will now travel to Atlanta on Wednesday for their last-32 clash as they aim to end 60 years of hurt in North America.

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