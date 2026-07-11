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Tom Maston

England player ratings vs Norway: Just leave it to Jude! Another Bellingham brace carries Three Lions into World Cup semi-finals and sends Erling Haaland home

Player ratings
England
J. Bellingham
World Cup
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Norway vs England

Jude Bellingham was once again England's hero as the midfielder scored both goals to secure a 2-1 win over Norway in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final. The Three Lions fell behind in the first half, but Bellingham equalised shortly before half-time before netting the winner early in extra-time to set up a semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland.

England dominated the majority of the first half, but struggled to create chances in the sweltering Florida heat, and were made to pay when Andreas Schjelderup's cross from the left-hand side floated over Jordan Pickford and in off the post.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked rattled in the immediate aftermath, and both Alexander Sorloth and Martin Odegaard wasted opportunities to double Norway's lead before England found an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when Bellingham ran onto Anthony Gordon's pass, drove into the box and drilled a shot into the bottom corner.

Harry Kane and Torbjorn Heggem traded disallowed goals either side of half-time before Kristoffer Ajer's looping header came back off the crossbar as Norway posed a particular threat from set-pieces. However, neither side could find a second goal before the 90 minutes were up.

England only needed three minutes of extra-time, however, to go in front as Morgan Rogers' shot from the edge of the box was spilled by Orjan Nyland and Bellingham was the quickest to react to slide home the rebound. Djed Spence then thought he had earned a penalty shortly after, but the decision was overturned following an intervention by VAR.

Spence and Saka both forced Nyland into saves early in the second half of extra-time, but for the most part England were forced to defend, and they just about held firm to earn their spot in the final four.

GOAL rates England's players from Miami...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (4/10):

    Only he will know why he pulled his hand away from Schjelderup's cross that ended up flying into his net, and it looked to affect him, with his handling a real issue in the second half.

    Ezri Konsa (6/10):

    Made a couple of good recoveries early in the first half, but stood off Schjelderup a little for the opening goal. Unsurprisingly, offered almost nothing going forward from right-back, but did make a key clearance when Berge looked set to score in the second half.

    John Stones (5/10):

    Returned to the line up for the first time since the opening game and looked rusty. Caught in possession on more than one occasion that almost led to Norway chances. Did make a couple of key headed clearances.

    Marc Guehi (7/10):

    Handled the test posed by Haaland pretty well as he showcased the physical side to his game. Brilliant block to deny Nusa in extra-time.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Combined well with Gordon going forward, but him being pushed into midfield from left-back left plenty of space in behind. Did get back to make a couple of important blocks, however.

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  • Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Declan Rice (4/10):

    Had been struggling with illness in the build-up and never looked fully right through the first half as he lacked his usual energy. Set-piece deliveries were poor before he went off at half-time.

    Elliot Anderson (8/10):

    Showed off his full array of passes from midfield while putting himself about physically. Kicked-off the move that led to Bellingham's equaliser.

    Jude Bellingham (10/10):

    An absolute superstar. His first goal summed up a display in which he was in absolute control of everything he did, including some fleet-footed bits of skill to dribble out of tight corners. Had the energy to react to Nyland's mistake and put England ahead.

  • Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (4/10):

    Was found in some promising positions but he failed to make the most of them, with his final ball too often lacking. Replaced by Saka at half-time.

    Harry Kane (5/10):

    Lost the ball too easily for Norway to launch the attack from which they scored the opener, and his shooting wasn't at its usual level.

    Anthony Gordon (7/10):

    Showed excellent vision to find Bellingham for the equaliser and posed a real threat when he was able to drive forward with the ball. Slightly surprising to see him replaced midway through the second half.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH99-NOR-ENGAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Struggled to get involved in his first 30 minutes on the pitch after coming on at half-time, but came to life thereafter with some searching crosses and thrilling dribbles.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    On for Rice at half-time, and though he showed some good close control, he failed to produce anything of note in attack.

    Reece James (6/10):

    Initially on in midfield before being moved to right-back, and proved dependable in both roles.

    Djed Spence (7/10):

    Almost stole a late winner in normal time when he closed down Nyland and proved a thorn in Norway's side with his pace. Unfortunate that the penalty was overturned.

    Morgan Rogers (6/10):

    His effort from the edge of the box wasn't his best, but it still led to Bellingham's second goal.

    Dan Burn (N/A):

    Thrown on to add an extra defensive presence for the final 10 minutes of extra-time.

    Thomas Tuchel (7/10):

    Starting Madueke and a clearly not-100% Rice was a misstep, but he acted decisively. Would have wanted more from his side in attack in the second period, but his substitutions worked well, even if some players were forced to play two or three different roles.