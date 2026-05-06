England's outsiders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White & 10 players who could still squeeze into Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad - ranked

The German tactician must submit his provisional 35 to 55-man group by May 11 - one month prior to the tournament getting under way - before cutting that down to a final 26. By this late stage, you would expect the Three Lions boss to be pretty certain of who will be joining him on board the flight to North America this summer, but there is still scope for some late chopping and changing.

A host of names on the periphery will hope they can rely on some recency bias and a little bit of luck to squeeze in through the back door, but there are plenty of others that Tuchel has called upon in the past who now find themselves nowhere near a coveted place in the World Cup squad.

Below, GOAL ranks the England fringe players on their chances of making a late surge into the reckoning...