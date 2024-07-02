England men's team given reality check by Mary Earps as Lionesses star weighs in on Euros 'pressure' after Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Declan Rice complaints about media 'negativity' Mary EarpsEnglandEuropean ChampionshipEnglandWomen's football

Lionesses star Mary Earps has weighed in on the 'negativity' that Jude Bellingham and Co. have called out during England's Euro 2024 campaign.