‘England manager will be taking notice’ of in-form Mason Greenwood – with ex-Man Utd forward told what he needs to do at Marseille in order to keep asking international question
Mason Greenwood has been told that “the new England manager will be taking notice” of his form since leaving Manchester United for Marseille.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- One Three Lions cap earned in 2020
- Made impressive start to life in France
- Fierce competition for playmaking spots