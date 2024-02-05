England & Man Utd star Mary Earps 'will want to be playing Champions League' as summer transfer saga looms for out-of-contract Lioness

Ameé Ruszkai
Mary Earps England 2023 World CupGetty
Mary EarpsManchester United WomenWSLChampions LeagueWomen's football

Mary Earps 'will want to be playing Champions League' one ex-England star believes, as a summer transfer saga looms for the Man Utd goalkeeper.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Earps out of contract at Man Utd this year
  • Arsenal strongly linked with England star
  • Former Lioness believes she wants European football

Editors' Picks