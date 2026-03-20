England FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

England's home kit has officially landed, and will be available to purchase from Monday, March 23 both online and in stores across the country. The Three Lions will, of course, be decked out in white, with a distinct collar and fabric print that pops out of the home design.

The kit has also been made with Aero-FIT technology, which is designed to cool players in the intense heat of North America. The home kit features subtle detailing, as well as "obsidian" and "speed red" accents around the collar, the sleeves, and the seams on the side.

Nike say: "Aero‑FIT is Nike’s most advanced cooling apparel system, engineered at the yarn and stitch level to create a highly texturized knit that combines open and closed mesh zones to move air across the body and lift the fabric off the skin. This technology delivers more than twice the airflow of legacy fabrics — helping athletes stay cool and focused in hotter, more demanding environments."

The Three Lions emblem is off to the side, with one star over the top. There will, of course, be the hope that they can add a second come the end of the tournament.

While they are not yet on sale, the home kit in 2024 originally retailed for £84.99 in key markets, with youth and kids’ sizes available for lower prices through official outlets, and options to add custom lettering at checkout.