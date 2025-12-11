England Euro 2025 heroes Hannah Hampton & Chloe Kelly nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as they seek to emulate Lionesses legend Mary Earps

Kelly, who is now playing her club football back at Arsenal, is one of six contenders looking to land the 2025 SPOTY award. She is joined on that shortlist by international colleague and fellow WSL star Hampton - who provides the last line of defence at Chelsea.

The other hopefuls looking to land a prestigious honour are rugby star Ellie Kildunne, darts sensation Luke Littler, golf superstar Rory McIlroy - who won the Masters in 2025 and completed the career Grand Slam - and newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, has said of that shortlist: “This has been a breathtaking year for sport, driven by athletes whose performances belong in the history books. Each one has delivered moments of pure brilliance that have defined 2025. It’s been incredible to watch, and I can’t wait to honour their achievements, and to see who the nation chooses as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025.”

The shortlisting panel for this year’s awards included 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi, former England international Anita Asante, double Paralympic gold medal-winning sprinter Libby Clegg, former world champion boxer Carl Frampton, 2009 World Cup winning cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent, media personality and sports presenter Josh Denzel, sports broadcaster and Match of the Day co-host Kelly Cates, chief sports feature writer for the Daily Mail, Riath Al-Samarrai and sports reporter for The Times, Molly Hudson. Representing the BBC were director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski, head of content Philip Bernie and executive producer Marc Vesty.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!