Ex-England captain Steph Houghton set for final Lionesses recognition after Man City stalwart's retirement decision

Getty ImagesAmeé RuszkaiEx-England captain Steph Houghton set for final Lionesses recognition after Man City stalwart's retirement decisionS. HoughtonEnglandManchester City WomenArsenal WomenWSLWomen's footballEngland vs GermanyEx-Lionesses captain Steph Houghton will be honoured at Wembley ahead of England's clash with Germany on October 25, following her recent retirement.Houghton retired at end of 2023-24 seasonHad incredible club career and for the LionessesAchievements to be recognised at next England game