Gareth Southgate Harry Kane England 2024
Peter McVitie

'We need to go out there and repay him' - England captain Harry Kane insists Three Lions owe Gareth Southgate ahead of huge Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland

EnglandHarry KaneGareth SouthgateEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerlandEuropean Championship

England captain Harry Kane has told his team-mates that they must "repay" manager Gareth Southgate with a good performance against Switzerland.

  • Southgate to oversee 100th England game
  • Three Lions boss criticised for performances
  • Kane issues rallying cry to team-mates
