England legend Alan Shearer 'delighted' for Elliot Anderson after meteoric rise to becoming Three Lions regular since leaving Newcastle

Shearer praised Anderson, admitting that the transfer — though shaped by Newcastle’s financial restrictions — was crucial for his development. He told The Rest Is Football podcast: "It was the best thing. Although it was tough for Newcastle and it wouldn't have happened if it wasn’t for PSR."

Shearer highlighted that Anderson would never have received the same trust and responsibility at Newcastle. He continued: "But it was the best thing that happened to him, to get out and play. He wasn't going to get in Newcastle's midfield. You've got to give him credit. He wouldn't be far away now [from getting in Newcastle's midfield], I agree with that."

The Newcastle legend finished by acknowledging the scale of Anderson's growth. "He wouldn't have been able to do what he has done and is doing at Newcastle. Good for him. I'm delighted for him. He's gone from being a bit-part player at Newcastle to being one of the main guys at Forest and one of England's."

