Endrick makes powerful World Cup vow to Carlo Ancelotti after scoring emotional Brazil winner

Endrick didn't hide his relief and happiness at being back in the spotlight with the Selecao. The striker, who faced a difficult injury period last year, made it clear that his immediate priority is world success with Brazil, sending a direct message to Ancelotti's coaching staff about his physical and psychological state.

"This feeling is something that can't be explained," the player told Sportv. "I thank God so much for scoring another goal. These are the extraordinary things in my life. Thank God I was able to score the winning goal. I'm very happy because when I was injured, I couldn't come to the national team, and that's the worst thing for a Brazilian player. God willing, I never have to go through that feeling of being left out of the national team again because this is where I want to be, this is where I want to show my football. Always giving my life for my nation. I'm very grateful for this goal. I dedicate it to my wife and my little one who is in her belly."