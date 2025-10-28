Getty Images Sport
Endrick to the Bundesliga? German side hope to capitalise on good relationship with Xabi Alonso amid talks to land young striker from Real Madrid
Stuttgart target Endrick in shock January move
Stuttgart are reportedly preparing an ambitious bid to sign Endrick from Madrid on loan this winter, as the young Brazilian looks for regular minutes away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The striker has struggled to break into Madrid’s starting XI this season and is now open to a temporary move to a top European league, according to Sport.de.
Stuttgart’s interest stems from their growing striker crisis following Ermedin Demirovic’s serious foot injury and Deniz Undav’s lengthy absence earlier this campaign. The German club, currently sitting third in the Bundesliga, view Endrick as an ideal short-term solution to bolster their attack as they push for European qualification.
Madrid, meanwhile, are open to the idea of a loan that ensures Endrick gains first-team experience at a competitive level provided the destination club meets certain requirements. The player’s camp prefers a team in a top-five European league that competes in continental competition and plays attacking football - criteria Stuttgart comfortably meet.
Alonso-Hoeness connection could seal the deal
A major factor working in Die Schwaben's favour is the close relationship between Alonso and Hoeness, built over several seasons of Bundesliga competition. The two managers, who maintain strong mutual respect, reportedly spoke earlier this year regarding a separate transfer and discussions have since expanded to include Endrick.
Reports in Germany claim Alonso trusts Hoeness to handle young attacking talent and would be open to sending the Brazilian to Stuttgart, albeit on a short-term deal. Such trust could prove crucial in a crowded race for Endrick’s signature, with Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig also showing interest.
The relationship between both managers, paired with Stuttgart’s Europa League participation and attacking style of play, makes the Bundesliga outfit one of the frontrunners in this developing transfer story.
Real Madrid’s stance & Endrick’s limited opportunities
While the Brazilian's desire for consistent minutes has been growing, Madrid remain cautious about allowing their prized youngster to leave on a permanent basis. The club’s preference is a six-month loan with a possible purchase option, ensuring control over the development of the former Palmeiras forward.
Competition for forward positions at Los Blancos is fierce, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo all ahead in the pecking order. Despite impressing in flashes last season, recording seven goals and one assist in 37 appearances Endrick has found his pathway blocked under Alonso.
Addressing the situation, the Spaniard struck a balance between encouragement and realism during an interview with TNT Sports Brasil: “It’s clear everyone wants to play. And a young player even more so,” said the Real Madrid boss. “Given the context, we want to compete right now, and it’s difficult depending on the match. He has to be patient, be prepared, and know that he’s at Real Madrid. His time will come.”
The Spaniard’s comments underline Madrid’s long-term faith in Endrick but also hint that a temporary move could benefit all parties as the teenager seeks to accelerate his development.
What next for Endrick and Stuttgart?
The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and closes on February 2, leaving Stuttgart ample time to negotiate a potential deal. The German side are expected to make formal contact with Madrid in early December once Demirovic’s recovery timeline is confirmed.
A move to the Bundesliga would offer Endrick regular minutes in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, while giving the Swabians a marquee attacking addition for their Europa League campaign. For Madrid, the deal represents an opportunity to ensure their young striker gains valuable experience without losing control over his future.
If the talks continue positively, Endrick could become the next high-profile Brazilian to grace the Bundesliga and Stuttgart’s most exciting mid-season signing in years.
