'75 per cent chance!' - Emmanuel Eboue backs reigning champions Arsenal to retain Premier League title

Arsenal entered the 2026-27 campaign aiming to defend their crown after ending a 22-year title drought last season. Currently sitting second in the table, three points adrift of leaders Manchester City, the Gunners have shown convincing consistency despite suffering a bruising 3-0 defeat to Brighton prior to the international break.

Assessing the title race, Eboue, who represented the club between 2004 and 2011, told LiveFootballTickets: "Arsenal are my team. This season is going to be very tough because there are so many good teams and good players. But if Arsenal play the way they have been playing, I believe they can win the league. I would give them maybe a 75 per cent chance."