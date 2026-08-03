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'If they get him, I see them as title challengers' - Emile Heskey urges Man Utd to target £120m Chelsea star
Old Trafford midfield hunt
United remain active in search of a new midfielder, having already secured Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea for a combined £85m. Carrick feels additional reinforcements are required following Casemiro's departure and a severe injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte. This situation has pushed Fernandez forward as a potential target, particularly after the £120m-rated Chelsea midfielder expressed his desire to leave this summer.
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Heskey backs Fernandez move
Former England striker Heskey believes the signing of Fernandez would provide a crucial boost for the Red Devils to compete at the summit.
Speaking to BoyleSports, Heskey stated: "Midfield is an area that Manchester United can definitely improve, and Enzo Fernandez would help. With Casemiro leaving earlier in the summer, they need to replace that presence. He had a very good end to the season and will be missed.
"I think Enzo Fernandez could be the one to come in and replace him. And if they get him, I can see them as title challengers."
Title challenge capability highlighted
United have not won the Premier League since 2013, but Carrick guiding the side to a third-place finish last season has sparked renewed optimism at Old Trafford.
Alongside Fernandez, targets such as Alex Scott, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Manu Kone remain on the club's radar. Besides midfield, the Red Devils are also targeting a new left-back like Lewis Hall or Myles Lewis-Skelly to provide competition for Luke Shaw.
Heskey added regarding United's tactical potential: "They've always had the players, Manchester United, but the systems played by previous managers haven't always suited them. If they get the system right, there’s no reason they shouldn't be challenging Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the title."
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Season opener preparations loom
The Red Devils kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign, hosting newly promoted Hull City at Old Trafford on August 22. The fixture will serve as an immediate test for the effectiveness of Carrick's squad rebuild following an intensive pre-season schedule.
Securing a new midfielder alongside a left-back addition is expected to remain management's primary focus before the summer transfer window closes.
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