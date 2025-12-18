Emi Martinez told he's 'got something wrong with him' as former Aston Villa star claims goalkeeper 'is destined for more big things' after failed Man Utd transfer

Martinez has figured in 15 games for Villa this season, with the Argentina international remaining a go-to option despite coming close to leaving the West Midlands in the last transfer window. He appeared to bid farewell to a loyal fan base at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

United, along with teams in the Saudi Pro League, were among those to be credited with interest. No deal was done and Martinez remains at Villa Park. Quizzed on whether he will see out a contract through to 2029, Harewood - speaking in association with William Hill - told GOAL: “It’s difficult. In my opinion, he’s doing really well. Villa are going on an amazing unbeaten run and people will look at them and see why they are doing that, and there are players there that are doing unbelievable, and the manager is making the right decisions regarding who’s playing and who’s not playing. He seems to have got a proper formula there as a manager to kick on.

“They seem to be playing for each other and enjoying their football. I will always say that players in any team that are doing well, they all seem to understand each other and be out there with each other. They are all working well together.”

