Emi Martinez issues demand to Aston Villa with World Cup winner frustrated by trophy drought at club level

GettyChris BurtonEmi Martinez issues demand to Aston Villa with World Cup winner frustrated by trophy drought at club levelE. MartinezAston VillaFA CupAston Villa vs West HamPremier LeagueEmi Martinez has told Aston Villa "I want silverware", with the World Cup-winning goalkeeper frustrated by his trophy drought at club level.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeeper savoured global glory with his countryCollected four winners' medals at ArsenalWants to end Villa's long wait for major silverwareFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱