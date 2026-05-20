Emi Martinez convinced ‘right choice’ made in tough transfer window as Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper reflects on missed Man Utd opportunity

The Argentine shot-stopper’s future was the subject of intense speculation last September, particularly on deadline day when Man Utd were in the market for a new goalkeeper. While the Red Devils ultimately opted to sign Senne Lammens, Martinez’s position at Villa appeared precarious, especially after Unai Emery made the bold decision to leave him out of the squad to face Crystal Palace the night before the window closed.

Reflecting on that period of upheaval, Martinez was visibly emotional when speaking to the press ahead of Villa's Europa League final showdown with SC Freiburg. “Well, I say goodbye and I cry when I left my family from Argentina to England as well,” Martinez said about shedding a tear in the final home game of last season. “Sometimes football can change, managers can come in and go. You know, in football people move around the place. It doesn't mean that I don’t have full respect for the club. I love the club."