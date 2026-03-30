Elliot Anderson responds to Man City & United transfer rumours as Nottingham Forest star appears in England press conference

For now, Anderson is spending his time learning from the best in Thomas Tuchel's England set-up. He has formed a particularly strong bond with Arsenal’s Declan Rice, a partnership that many expect to see lead the Three Lions into the upcoming World Cup. Anderson credits the former West Ham man for helping him adjust to the demands of international football.

"It's really good. Since I've came he's helped me feel comfortable, he's helped me learn on the job. The relationship on the pitch is really good," Anderson explained. "On and off the pitch, seeing the way he plays, I'm trying to learn from him." With the spotlight shining brighter than ever heading into this international fixture, Anderson seems ready to take the next step on the pitch, whether his club future ultimately lies in the East Midlands or the North West.